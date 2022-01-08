Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Boat still on fire after explosion in Englewood

(WGEM)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Englewood’s Fire Chief has confirmed a boat explosion in Englewood.

The boat exploded with a family of seven on board. Two were injured and one was airlifted to Blake Medical Center.

The 21ft boat explosion happened off the Indian Mound boat ramp. The boat is still on fire due to 40 gallons of fuel on board.

The Englewood Fire Department is currently on the scene. This is a developing situation.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image provided by Erika Lane
Local wing foil surfer survives shark attack off Anna Maria Pier
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
WWSB Generic Stock 1
Bicyclist killed in Manatee County crash
Wildlife officers seized more than 500 pounds of fish allegedly caught with an illegal gill net.
Fishermen arrested for allegedly using gill nets near the Skyway Bridge
Zayron Isom Sr.
Palmetto shooting suspect turns himself in

Latest News

ev4
Newtown volunteers alter MLK Day events due to Omicron threats
EV3
Student Nicholas Palacio appointed to 'Embracing Our Differences' board
oneness
Students, artists collaborating on 'Oneness of Art' humanity project
ev1
Barrier breaking women to tell their stories during Ringling College continuing education series 'Listening to Women'