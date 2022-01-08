Boat still on fire after explosion in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Englewood’s Fire Chief has confirmed a boat explosion in Englewood.

The boat exploded with a family of seven on board. Two were injured and one was airlifted to Blake Medical Center.

The 21ft boat explosion happened off the Indian Mound boat ramp. The boat is still on fire due to 40 gallons of fuel on board.

The Englewood Fire Department is currently on the scene. This is a developing situation.

