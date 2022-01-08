Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Amazon shortens COVID paid leave time for U.S. employees

1722_Amazonworker_Gray
1722_Amazonworker_Gray(KVLY)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The company announced the updated amended policy to employees on Friday.

It will cut isolation time from 10 to seven days, providing for a total of up to 40 hours of paid leave.

The policy change is effective immediately and applies to all its U.S. employees regardless of vaccination status.

Amazon says the decrease in the paid leave corresponds to the newly shortened isolation period recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

All employees must report a positive diagnosis and the company says additional leave options are available for those who are still sick after one week.

The new guidance from the CDC says those with COVID-19 can isolate for five days if they have no symptoms.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Evans, 22, wanted on murder charges.
Sarasota Police identify suspect in connection to shooting on Dr. Martin Luther King Way
Wildlife officers seized more than 500 pounds of fish allegedly caught with an illegal gill net.
Fishermen arrested for allegedly using gill nets near the Skyway Bridge
President Trump releases statement on anniversary of insurrection
Dr. Manuel Gordillo is offering advice on testing and isolation as well as giving some insight...
SMH offers guidance on handling new coronavirus surge
The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.
School apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops, coach suspended

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greet a fire official as they tour a neighborhood...
Biden surveys Colorado wildfire damage, comforts victims
Arlington Park residents in Sarasota pushing to save grand oak trees.
Neighbors pushing to save grand oak trees in the Arlington Park section of Sarasota
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court skeptical of Biden’s workplace vaccine rule
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine
FDA shortens wait to 5 months for those wanting Moderna booster