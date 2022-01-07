SMH offers guidance on handling new coronavirus surge

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Omicron surge is causing cases and hospitalizations to rise all across the country, including in Sarasota County. It’s a wave different from what we’ve seen in the past, so new guidance is coming forward.

Sarasota Memorial Hospital released a pre-recorded interview where Dr. Manuel Gordillo answered some frequently asked questions about this new surge and offered guidance for residents.

Part of that advice is regarding testing.

Long lines at testing sites have become commonplace as thousands flock to get a swab while the supplies run thin. So, Dr. Gordillo advises you not to go get tested unless you have symptoms.

“Think before you go to get tested because there are people who need to get tested and sometimes, they cannot get tested,” Gordillo said.

For those who are sick, Gordillo reminds people the new quarantine guideline is five days of isolation after infection. The five days can be spent out and about while wearing a mask at all times around other people.

He said 80% of people can’t spread the virus after the first five days of sickness, but you should still avoid immunocompromised people just in case.

“So, if you have someone in your family that’s immunocompromised, don’t do it,” he said. “Same thing if you have a newborn that can’t be immunized and has never been infected.”

Gordillo also wanted to speak directly to the people who might be feeling nervous about the surge. He assures vaccinated people it’s highly unlikely you’ll end up on the other side of these walls.

“There’s a small percentage of people who will process into more serious disease,” Gordillo said. “So, there’s no reason to panic. You just have to try to isolate and follow the public health advice.”

We’re already seeing the vaccine and natural immunity in action.

While there are many more people in the hospital testing positive, Gordillo said few of them need intensive care.

Out of the roughly 90 COVID cases at SMH, only 13 are in the ICU.

If you want to hear more from Dr. Gordillo on the state of the surge at SMH you can do so by clicking here.

