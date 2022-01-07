Palmetto shooting suspect turns himself in

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A man wanted in a Christmas Eve shooting inside a Palmetto restaurant has surrendered, police said Friday.

The shooting happened at about 1 a.m. at Rodney’s Jamaican Grill on Eighth Avenue West. A 29-year-old man was shot; he was hospitalized and is expected to recover, Palmetto police said.

Detectives identified Zayron Isom Sr., 30, of Bradenton, as the shooter and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Thursday, Isom turned himself in to the Manatee County Jail and is current is custody, charged with second-degree attempted murder.

