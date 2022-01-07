Palmetto police to break ground on new headquarters

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Palmetto Police Department will be taking the first step toward a serious upgrade Jan. 8 at a groundbreaking ceremony for a new headquarters building.

City commissioners and Mayor Shirley Groover Bryant will be on hand Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at the department’s new location, 820 10th Avenue West.

The department’s current 13,000-square-foot building on 10th Street West, was built in 1960.

The new hurricane-rated headquarters will be about 20,000 square feet, with updated storage for property and evidence, and a fitness and agility training room for officers.

The new energy efficient building will cost $10.3 million and is expected to be ready in the spring of 2023.

