Palmetto police to break ground on new headquarters

An artist's rendering of the planned new headquarters for the Palmetto Police Department
An artist's rendering of the planned new headquarters for the Palmetto Police Department(City of Palmetto)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:08 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Palmetto Police Department will be taking the first step toward a serious upgrade Jan. 8 at a groundbreaking ceremony for a new headquarters building.

City commissioners and Mayor Shirley Groover Bryant will be on hand Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at the department’s new location, 820 10th Avenue West.

The department’s current 13,000-square-foot building on 10th Street West, was built in 1960.

The new hurricane-rated headquarters will be about 20,000 square feet, with updated storage for property and evidence, and a fitness and agility training room for officers.

The new energy efficient building will cost $10.3 million and is expected to be ready in the spring of 2023.

