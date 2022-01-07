Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

One dead, two injured in Tallahassee shooting

The Tallahassee Police Department confirmed the shooting happened at GVO, on Railroad Avenue.
Police are investigating a shooting at GVO on Railroad Avenue.
Police are investigating a shooting at GVO on Railroad Avenue.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One man is dead, and two other men were seriously hurt in an overnight shooting in Tallahassee.

The shooting happened around 2:30am on Friday, at GVO on Railroad Avenue, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

No other information on the victims has been released at this time.

TPD is asking anyone who might have information to call 850-891-4200 or report anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Evans, 22, wanted on murder charges.
Sarasota Police identify suspect in connection to shooting on Dr. Martin Luther King Way
Wildlife officers seized more than 500 pounds of fish allegedly caught with an illegal gill net.
Fishermen arrested for allegedly using gill nets near the Skyway Bridge
President Trump releases statement on anniversary of insurrection
John Scalzi's Thursday forecast
A cold front is on the way
Fire reported in Bradenton.
First Alert Traffic: Crews on scene of fire near 44th Ave. East at Ninth St. East