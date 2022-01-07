Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Man accused of trying to abduct a 9-year-old girl from Pa. school bus stop

Police said the student fought with the man and was able to break free as the school bus arrived.
Police said the student fought with the man and was able to break free as the school bus arrived.(PIXEL2013 via Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (Gray News) – Officers arrested a man accused of trying to abduct a child from a school bus stop in Pennsylvania Thursday.

According to the Coraopolis Police Department, 40-year-old William Goring allegedly went behind a 9-year-old girl standing at the bus stop, covered her mouth, grabbed her by the hair and walked her away.

Police said the student fought with Goring and was able to break free as the school bus arrived.

Goring was charged with attempted kidnapping, attempting to interfere with the custody of a child, unlawful restraining, false imprisonment and aggravated assault.

According to police, Goring was a stranger to the girl.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Evans, 22, wanted on murder charges.
Sarasota Police identify suspect in connection to shooting on Dr. Martin Luther King Way
Wildlife officers seized more than 500 pounds of fish allegedly caught with an illegal gill net.
Fishermen arrested for allegedly using gill nets near the Skyway Bridge
President Trump releases statement on anniversary of insurrection
John Scalzi's Thursday forecast
A cold front is on the way
Fire reported in Bradenton.
First Alert Traffic: Crews on scene of fire near 44th Ave. East at Ninth St. East

Latest News

FILE - President Barack Obama presents the 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Sidney Poitier...
Oscar winner and groundbreaking star Sidney Poitier dies
A Georgia jury in November found father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor,...
Ahmaud Arbery killers get life in prison; no parole for father, son
WWSB Generic Stock 1
First Alert Traffic: Serious crash stops traffic on Manatee Ave. W at 55th St.
A girl kicks at snow in New York's Times Square, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. A winter storm that has...
Winter storm snarls travel, gives some schools the day off