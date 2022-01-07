Advertise With Us
Fourth SCAT driver tests positive for COVID-19

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health has confirmed a fourth positive COVID-19 test result this week for a Sarasota County Area Transit driver Friday.

The county has identified the routes and dates driven by the four drivers:

  • Tuesday, Dec. 28 – Route 2 (Downtown/Airport/UTC Mall) from 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Thursday, Dec. 30 – Route 1 (Cattlemen station, Fruitville Road to Downtown) from 5:25 a.m. to noon
  • Friday, Dec. 31 – Route 1 from 5:25 a.m. to noon
  • Friday, Dec. 31 – Route 99 (Downtown, U.S. 41 SRQ Airport/Bradenton) from 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Sunday, Jan. 2 – Route 17 (Venice Train Depot, U.S, 41 to downtown), from 6:55 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Monday, Jan. 3 – Route 12 (Lockwood Ridge Drive, University Parkway to downtown) from 6:10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • Monday, Jan. 3 – Route 6 (Sarasota Square Mall, Beneva Road to downtown) from 2-10 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Jan. 4 – Route 6 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

DOH-Sarasota is recommending anyone who rode these routes on the dates listed to monitor themselves for possible COVID-19 symptoms.

If a passenger suspects they have been exposed or feels symptoms of COVID-19 they are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider, DOH-Sarasota or visit one of the free testing sites located at:

  • 5400 Bradenton Road, Sarasota.
  • Robert L. Taylor Center, 1845 34th St., Sarasota.
  • Ed Smith Stadium parking lot, 2700 12th St., Sarasota
  • Dallas White Park, 5900 Greenwood Ave., North Port.

Due to a federal mandate, all riders are required to wear masks. If someone has COVID-19 symptoms, please do not use SCAT services.

In accordance with operational procedures, SCAT buses are thoroughly sanitized nightly.

SCAT bus operators have been provided facemasks, gloves, hand sanitizer and operational changes.

