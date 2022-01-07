Fourth SCAT driver tests positive for COVID-19

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health has confirmed a fourth positive COVID-19 test result this week for a Sarasota County Area Transit driver Friday.

The county has identified the routes and dates driven by the four drivers:

Tuesday, Dec. 28 – Route 2 (Downtown/Airport/UTC Mall) from 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 30 – Route 1 (Cattlemen station, Fruitville Road to Downtown) from 5:25 a.m. to noon

Friday, Dec. 31 – Route 1 from 5:25 a.m. to noon

Friday, Dec. 31 – Route 99 (Downtown, U.S. 41 SRQ Airport/Bradenton) from 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 2 – Route 17 (Venice Train Depot, U.S, 41 to downtown), from 6:55 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 3 – Route 12 (Lockwood Ridge Drive, University Parkway to downtown) from 6:10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 3 – Route 6 (Sarasota Square Mall, Beneva Road to downtown) from 2-10 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 4 – Route 6 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

DOH-Sarasota is recommending anyone who rode these routes on the dates listed to monitor themselves for possible COVID-19 symptoms.

If a passenger suspects they have been exposed or feels symptoms of COVID-19 they are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider, DOH-Sarasota or visit one of the free testing sites located at:

5400 Bradenton Road, Sarasota.

Robert L. Taylor Center, 1845 34th St., Sarasota.

Ed Smith Stadium parking lot, 2700 12th St., Sarasota

Dallas White Park, 5900 Greenwood Ave., North Port.

Due to a federal mandate, all riders are required to wear masks. If someone has COVID-19 symptoms, please do not use SCAT services.

In accordance with operational procedures, SCAT buses are thoroughly sanitized nightly.

SCAT bus operators have been provided facemasks, gloves, hand sanitizer and operational changes.

