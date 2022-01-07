First Alert Traffic: Serious crash stops traffic on Manatee Ave. W at 55th St.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are on the scene of a serious accident on Manatee Ave. W at 55th Street.

The crash occurred in the 5500-block of Manatee Avenue W Friday afternoon just after 3:30 p.m. . Eastbound traffic is closed and there are backups reported as far back as 43rd Street.

Please avoid the area if possible.

TRAFFIC CRASH

TRAFFIC CRASH

We are on the scene of a vehicle crash and 5500 Manatee Ave W east bound traffic will be closed during this time. Please avoid the area if possible, and watch out for Officers. Check back for updates. — Bradenton Police (@BradentonPD) January 7, 2022

