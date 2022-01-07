Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

First Alert Traffic: Serious crash stops traffic on Manatee Ave. W at 55th St.

WWSB Generic Stock 1
WWSB Generic Stock 1(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are on the scene of a serious accident on Manatee Ave. W at 55th Street.

The crash occurred in the 5500-block of Manatee Avenue W Friday afternoon just after 3:30 p.m. . Eastbound traffic is closed and there are backups reported as far back as 43rd Street.

Please avoid the area if possible.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Evans, 22, wanted on murder charges.
Sarasota Police identify suspect in connection to shooting on Dr. Martin Luther King Way
Wildlife officers seized more than 500 pounds of fish allegedly caught with an illegal gill net.
Fishermen arrested for allegedly using gill nets near the Skyway Bridge
President Trump releases statement on anniversary of insurrection
John Scalzi's Thursday forecast
A cold front is on the way
Fire reported in Bradenton.
First Alert Traffic: Crews on scene of fire near 44th Ave. East at Ninth St. East

Latest News

Zayron Isom Sr.
Palmetto shooting suspect turns himself in
Ashley Ordaz and Jesus Flores-Gonzalez.
FDLE issues missing child alert for Palmetto girl missing since December
Driver sought after collision with school bus on State Road 70
Fourth SCAT driver tests positive for COVID-19