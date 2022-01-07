FDLE issues missing child alert for Palmetto girl missing since December

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for 7-year-old Ashley Ordaz of Palmetto who has been missing since Dec. 10.

Ashley is a white Hispanic female, standing 4 feet, 9 inches tall, 52 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in the area of the 200 block of 15th Street West in Palmetto. Palmetto Police say they are still following leads to determine her whereabouts.

Ashley possibly has a small cut on her forehead. The child may be in the company of Jesus Flores-Gonzalez, a white Hispanic male, 5 feet, 4 inches, weighing 200 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. They are possibly traveling in a white Ford Expedition.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Palmetto Police Department at 941-721-2000 or 911.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.