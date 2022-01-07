Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

FDLE issues missing child alert for Palmetto girl missing since December

Ashley Ordaz and Jesus Flores-Gonzalez.
Ashley Ordaz and Jesus Flores-Gonzalez.(FDLE)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for 7-year-old Ashley Ordaz of Palmetto who has been missing since Dec. 10.

Ashley is a white Hispanic female, standing 4 feet, 9 inches tall, 52 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in the area of the 200 block of 15th Street West in Palmetto. Palmetto Police say they are still following leads to determine her whereabouts.

Ashley possibly has a small cut on her forehead. The child may be in the company of Jesus Flores-Gonzalez, a white Hispanic male, 5 feet, 4 inches, weighing 200 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. They are possibly traveling in a white Ford Expedition.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Palmetto Police Department at 941-721-2000 or 911.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Evans, 22, wanted on murder charges.
Sarasota Police identify suspect in connection to shooting on Dr. Martin Luther King Way
Wildlife officers seized more than 500 pounds of fish allegedly caught with an illegal gill net.
Fishermen arrested for allegedly using gill nets near the Skyway Bridge
President Trump releases statement on anniversary of insurrection
John Scalzi's Thursday forecast
A cold front is on the way
Fire reported in Bradenton.
First Alert Traffic: Crews on scene of fire near 44th Ave. East at Ninth St. East

Latest News

Zayron Isom Sr.
Palmetto shooting suspect turns himself in
Driver sought after collision with school bus on State Road 70
Fourth SCAT driver tests positive for COVID-19
This photo provided by The City of Key West, Fla., shows Southernmost Point buoy on Saturday,...
Repairs complete on famous Key West buoy after fire damage