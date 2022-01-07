Driver sought after collision with school bus on State Road 70

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of a pickup truck that drove away after a minor collision with a school bus Friday morning.

Troopers say a silver Dodge pickup was traveling east on State Road 70, approaching the intersection of Saddlebag Trail. A school bus with 11 students was stopped, facing west, with its stop bar extended.

The pickup hit the stop bar before driving away, investigators say. One student on the bus was taken to a hospital with a minor injury.

If anyone has information about the pickup or its driver, please contact the Florida Highway Patrol at *FHP (*347) or Crimestoppers at 866-634-TIPS (8477).

