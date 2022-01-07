Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Driver sought after collision with school bus on State Road 70

(Gray)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of a pickup truck that drove away after a minor collision with a school bus Friday morning.

Troopers say a silver Dodge pickup was traveling east on State Road 70, approaching the intersection of Saddlebag Trail. A school bus with 11 students was stopped, facing west, with its stop bar extended.

The pickup hit the stop bar before driving away, investigators say. One student on the bus was taken to a hospital with a minor injury.

If anyone has information about the pickup or its driver, please contact the Florida Highway Patrol at *FHP (*347) or Crimestoppers at 866-634-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Evans, 22, wanted on murder charges.
Sarasota Police identify suspect in connection to shooting on Dr. Martin Luther King Way
Wildlife officers seized more than 500 pounds of fish allegedly caught with an illegal gill net.
Fishermen arrested for allegedly using gill nets near the Skyway Bridge
President Trump releases statement on anniversary of insurrection
John Scalzi's Thursday forecast
A cold front is on the way
Fire reported in Bradenton.
First Alert Traffic: Crews on scene of fire near 44th Ave. East at Ninth St. East

Latest News

Fourth SCAT driver tests positive for COVID-19
This photo provided by The City of Key West, Fla., shows Southernmost Point buoy on Saturday,...
Repairs complete on famous Key West buoy after fire damage
An artist's rendering of the planned new headquarters for the Palmetto Police Department
Palmetto police to break ground on new headquarters
KN95 masks
Archdiocese of Miami requiring masks for churches, schools