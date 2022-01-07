Advertise With Us
Suncoast
Cool front moves past today

By John Scalzi
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 7:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A very weak cold front will sink south of us today and shift our winds to the north.

The front will tend to stall out and wash away before bringing us any cool air. In fact, our temperatures today will be on the warm side of average with a high of 78. However, the wind shift may bring us a little drop in the humidity and a breezy wind.

Sunshine will replace cloudy skies and the afternoon looks lovely. The evening will also feature mostly clear skies and slightly cooler temperatures due to the drier air, which cools quickly after sunset when compared to higher humidity air.

The weekend will be warm with highs near 80. A northerly breezy wind will continue on a sunny Saturday before skies cloud up a bit on Sunday. This will be in advance of the next cold front which will move past on Monday into Tuesday. That front will have more cold air behind it and temperatures will drop by 10-15 degrees.

