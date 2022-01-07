Chance for some rain overnight

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A weak cold front will push through the area overnight producing a few showers the rain chance is at 30%. The front will begin to clear around sunrise and skies should start to clear by mid morning.

Temperatures to start Friday will be around 63 degrees and warm into the mid 70s by early afternoon. We should see partly cloudy skies in the morning followed by mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Winds will pick up out of the NNE at 10-15 mph by the afternoon.

Friday night through Saturday morning expect to see mostly fair skies and lows falling into the mid to upper 50s by sunrise on Saturday. Skies will be mostly sunny on Saturday and it will warm up into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Winds will be out of the east at 10-15 mph.

Sunday looks nice with partly cloudy skies and a high again near 80 after a morning low of 65 degrees. There is a 10% chance for a late day shower or two, but generally it stays dry for most.

Cooler weather moves in next week (WWSB)

Monday will be the last really warm day for a while with highs once again in the upper 70s. We will see variable cloudiness along with a 30% chance for a few showers mainly later in the afternoon as a cold front begins to move in. Monday night look for mostly cloudy skies along with a 30% chance for some rain. Winds will pick up out of the NW and cool things down just a little.

Tuesday will be sunny but cooler with a high in the low 70s. We will see breezy conditions out of the NW at 15-20 mph. It stays sunny with temperatures in the low 50s for lows and highs in the low 70s so not too chilly.

Temperatures stay seasonable through Thursday under mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70s each day and lows in the mid 50s.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.