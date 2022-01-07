Candlelight vigil held in Bradenton remembering the January 6th attacks on nation’s capital

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Lots of passion and lots of emotion at Thursday night’s candlelight vigil at the Old Courthouse in downtown Bradenton. The large group was remembering the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, one year ago.

“It was unforgettable and it was tragic and traumatic in some ways,” said Liv Coleman, a team member with Indivisible Bradenton. “Since January 6th, attacks on democracy have continued.”

The event featured the singing of patriotic songs, many candles burning, and numerous speakers.

“I watched the news in disbelief like it was all a movie,” said one of the speakers. “This happens in other places, not in the United States of America.”

Remembrance events like this were taking place all over the country. This vigil was not only about remembering what happened but also looking ahead. There’s a strong push to have voting rights laws passed.

“I just see so much that is happening that is very scary, it’s very frustrating to me,” said Jenni Casale, a Palmetto resident, and a former History teacher. “And I want people to remember what happened a year ago.”

Indivisible Bradenton is encouraging everyone to reach out to their elected officials to have the federal voting rights legislation passed.

