Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Candlelight vigil held in Bradenton remembering the January 6th attacks on nation’s capital

Candlelight vigil in Bradenton remembering the one year anniversary of the U.S. Capitol attacks.
Candlelight vigil in Bradenton remembering the one year anniversary of the U.S. Capitol attacks.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Lots of passion and lots of emotion at Thursday night’s candlelight vigil at the Old Courthouse in downtown Bradenton. The large group was remembering the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, one year ago.

“It was unforgettable and it was tragic and traumatic in some ways,” said Liv Coleman, a team member with Indivisible Bradenton. “Since January 6th, attacks on democracy have continued.”

The event featured the singing of patriotic songs, many candles burning, and numerous speakers.

“I watched the news in disbelief like it was all a movie,” said one of the speakers. “This happens in other places, not in the United States of America.”

Remembrance events like this were taking place all over the country. This vigil was not only about remembering what happened but also looking ahead. There’s a strong push to have voting rights laws passed.

“I just see so much that is happening that is very scary, it’s very frustrating to me,” said Jenni Casale, a Palmetto resident, and a former History teacher. “And I want people to remember what happened a year ago.”

Indivisible Bradenton is encouraging everyone to reach out to their elected officials to have the federal voting rights legislation passed.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four injured after 5-vehicle crash in Manatee County
Inmate at Sarasota County Correctional Facility dies after being taken to the hospital
Johnny Evans, 22, wanted on murder charges.
Sarasota Police identify suspect in connection to shooting on Dr. Martin Luther King Way
Jason A. Pierce
North Port man arrested for alleged hit-and-run
Courtesy Sarasota County Historical Resources Archives
Discovering the Suncoast - The Celery Fields of Sarasota

Latest News

Dr. Manuel Gordillo is offering advice on testing and isolation as well as giving some insight...
SMH offers guidance on handling new coronavirus surge
Expect only a few showers
Chance for some rain overnight
Video provided by FWC via Tracy Colson
Manatee rescued from side of the road near Crystal River
South side of the Piney Point gypstack.
Reports of seepage at Piney Point site in Manatee County