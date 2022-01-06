Tampa Bay Buccaneers release Antonio Brown from contract

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Following his mid-game meltdown in which he threw his helmet and jersey into the stands and walked off the field, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have terminated Antonio Brown’s contract effective immediately.

Brown became angry during the middle of a game against the New York Jets. Afterwards, Coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown was no longer a Buccaneer. Brown’s attorney had told the media he was angry about ankle pain and wanting to be checked out, but the Bucs have disputed that report. Brown had been cleared by medical staff to play in Saturday’s game.

Arians says Brown’s ankle pain was never brought to his attention during the game, but Brown contends the outburst is being mischaracterized as a mental breakdown.

Bruce Arians speaks to the media following the release of Antonio Brown. pic.twitter.com/HMYir6rhX9 — xz - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 6, 2022

