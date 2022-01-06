Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Tampa Bay Buccaneers release Antonio Brown from contract

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) walks on the field during an NFL football...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) walks on the field during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Following his mid-game meltdown in which he threw his helmet and jersey into the stands and walked off the field, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have terminated Antonio Brown’s contract effective immediately.

Brown became angry during the middle of a game against the New York Jets. Afterwards, Coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown was no longer a Buccaneer. Brown’s attorney had told the media he was angry about ankle pain and wanting to be checked out, but the Bucs have disputed that report. Brown had been cleared by medical staff to play in Saturday’s game.

Arians says Brown’s ankle pain was never brought to his attention during the game, but Brown contends the outburst is being mischaracterized as a mental breakdown.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four injured after 5-vehicle crash in Manatee County
Inmate at Sarasota County Correctional Facility dies after being taken to the hospital
Siesta Key Town Hall discussion on incorporation.
Local legislators vote to not go forward with Siesta Key incorporation
Jason A. Pierce
North Port man arrested for alleged hit-and-run
Courtesy Sarasota County Historical Resources Archives
Discovering the Suncoast - The Celery Fields of Sarasota

Latest News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) walks on the field during an NFL football...
Brown walks away from Bucs; Brady rallies team past Jets
dickie v
Dickie V. taking extended leave
Infamous ESPN blowout by IMG Academy was against ‘scam’ school, Ohio finds
nfl
NFL postpones 3 games due to COVID issues