Reports of seepage at Piney Point site in Manatee County

South side of the Piney Point gypstack.
South side of the Piney Point gypstack.(Courtesy of the Center for Biological Diversity.)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews at the Piney Point site reported that they are attempting to locate three low-volume seepage areas along the south storage stacks.

The seepage was found on Wednesday night. According to the Department of Environmental Protection, there is no concern that the leaks could impact the integrity of the stacks.

Those stacks are currently holding contaminated water.

Department of Environmental Protection staff members are on-site and monitoring the situation. As of right now, there will be no offsite discharges. But, crews are unsure of where the leak is coming from.

The seepage volume is low and is completely contained within the on-site lined stormwater management system.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

