Paddling on the lake at Nathan Benderson Park helping military veterans and cancer survivors

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The sound of paddles hitting the water is music to the ears of Army veteran Rickard Jensen. He and so many others, including breast cancer survivors, use paddling on the lake at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota as therapy.

“The water gives a very calming effect,” said Jensen. “But also when you’re with veterans who have experienced combat situations, whether it’s one experience or another, they have an understanding of what you’ve gone through.”

Angela Long, the head paddling coach is a cancer survivor. She says this is making a huge difference in the lives of military veterans and other cancer survivors.

“I have seen it as an opportunity for those who may have not been part of support groups before, but they’re taking in their experience and really turning it into something empowering and positive,” said Long.

There are currently 22 veterans from all branches of the military participating in the Nathan Benderson Dragon Boat Team and numerous others as part of the cancer survivor team.

“We did as a team in the military and we do it as a team here,” said Jensen.

For more information on these special paddling groups at Nathan Benderson Park, you can click here.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.