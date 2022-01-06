Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Man shot and killed on MLK Way; suspect sought, police say

One man was shot overnight near a grocery store on Dr. Martin Luther King Way in Sarasota
One man was shot overnight near a grocery store on Dr. Martin Luther King Way in Sarasota(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
UPDATED at 7 a.m. with confirmation of victim’s death; suspect at large.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A man was shot to death early Thursday outside a grocery store on Dr. Martin Luther King Way, Sarasota police say.

Police say the shooting occurred shortly after midnight in the 1900 block of MLK Way, near the intersection of U.S. 301.

Police blocked off Dr. Martin Luther King Way at U.S. 301 for several hours, finally reopening the intersection at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday. The medical examiner was on scene.

Sarasota Police Department spokeswoman Genevieve Judge told ABC7 detectives are following numerous leads but no suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com

