Gradual warming trend through the weekend

Another weak cold front Tuesday
Jiggs Landing at Ward Lake in Bradenton
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The cold fronts which have made their way through our area have not been all that impressive in terms of cold air behind them. We are running well above average for the last couple of weeks and it looks like that will continue through next week.

Warm winter so far
We will see another weak front fade away on Friday morning leaving behind just a few clouds and a very small chance for a shower or two. For Thursday look for generally fair skies with a cool start with lows in the mid 50s. That is still a couple of degrees above the average low of 53 degrees. The afternoon high will be around 75 degrees which is still a few degrees above average.

If you think it has been a warm winter you are right. Look at the last week in the December and the start of 2022. We have been above average over the past 10 days and we are pretty much going to stay that way through the next 10.

Friday we will see a mix of sun and clouds with a small chance for a passing shower or two as the front fizzles out over S. Florida. The high on Friday still in the mid 70s for most with some upper 70s well inland.

Weak cold front next week to bring temperatures back down to normal
High pressure builds in over the weekend making for ideal conditions with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 each day inland and mid 70s at the area beaches. The next cold front is expected to move through early Tuesday morning and bring a small chance for a shower and slightly cooler temperatures.

