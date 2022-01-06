FWC officers work to rescue manatee stranded on Fla. roadside

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. (WWSB) - How did a manatee end up on the side of a road? Florida Wildlife’s Manatee Rescue Team received a report of a manatee beached along West Roy Thomas Road in Crystal River, FL.

FWC volunteers arrived and found the stranded 7.5 feet juvenile male manatee breathing normally. Workers sprung into action and covered the manatee in blankets to keep him warm until the rescue team arrived.

FWC says the manatee likely washed onto the roadway after heavy rain and winds related to a passing cold front came through early that morning. The high tide likely flooded King’s Bay near the West Roy Thomas Road area giving the manatee access to the road. When the water receded, the manatee was stranded.

During assessment, FWC biologists noted the manatee was underweight and had a healing wound on its side along with cold stress lesions on the animal’s body. The manatee was taken to SeaWorld Orlando for rehabiltation.

