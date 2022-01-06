Fla. Department of Health releases updated COVID-19 testing guidance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health issued new COVID-19 testing guidance following advice from Florida’s Surgeon General.

The DOH says that many individuals with COVID-19 may have no symptoms or a mild illness. The goal of testing, the department says, is to protect groups who are at an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19

Severe illness means that an individual diagnosed with COVID-19 may need hospitalization, intensive care, or that they may even die. Groups at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 include:

Individuals with symptoms of COVID-19 and who are at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19:

Should get tested for COVID-19 soon after symptom onset.

Should seek early monoclonal antibody or antiviral drug treatment and seek other medical treatment as necessary.

Individuals with symptoms and who are not at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19:

Consider getting tested for COVID-19 soon after symptom onset.

Seek medical treatment only as necessary.

Individuals who may have been exposed to COVID-19, but have no symptoms:

COVID-19 testing is unlikely to have any clinical benefits.

