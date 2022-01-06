Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Fla. Department of Health releases updated COVID-19 testing guidance

(Michael Gonzalez for The Texas Tribune)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health issued new COVID-19 testing guidance following advice from Florida’s Surgeon General.

The DOH says that many individuals with COVID-19 may have no symptoms or a mild illness. The goal of testing, the department says, is to protect groups who are at an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19

Severe illness means that an individual diagnosed with COVID-19 may need hospitalization, intensive care, or that they may even die. Groups at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 include:

Individuals with symptoms of COVID-19 and who are at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19:

  • Should get tested for COVID-19 soon after symptom onset.
  • Should seek early monoclonal antibody or antiviral drug treatment and seek other medical treatment as necessary.

Individuals with symptoms and who are not at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19:

  • Consider getting tested for COVID-19 soon after symptom onset.
  • Seek medical treatment only as necessary.

Individuals who may have been exposed to COVID-19, but have no symptoms:

  • COVID-19 testing is unlikely to have any clinical benefits.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four injured after 5-vehicle crash in Manatee County
Inmate at Sarasota County Correctional Facility dies after being taken to the hospital
Siesta Key Town Hall discussion on incorporation.
Local legislators vote to not go forward with Siesta Key incorporation
Jason A. Pierce
North Port man arrested for alleged hit-and-run
Courtesy Sarasota County Historical Resources Archives
Discovering the Suncoast - The Celery Fields of Sarasota

Latest News

Florida providing 1 million at-home COVID tests for seniors
If you see an injured, distressed, sick or dead marine mammal, please call FWC’s Wildlife Alert...
FWC officers work to rescue manatee stranded on Fla. roadside
Frank Garner waits for the start of former President Donald Trump's rally in Perry, Ga., on...
Trump maintains grip on GOP despite violent insurrection
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am Thursday January 6
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am Thursday January 6