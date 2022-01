SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - DOH-Sarasota is offering PCR testing for symptomatic staff of students for all public, private, and charter schools in Sarasota County.

In certain situations, family members of staff or students may be eligible for testing. This testing will be available by appointment only.

To request a test, school staff or a student’s parent/guardian must complete the COVID\19 Test Request form and email it to dohsrqcovid19@flhealth.gov. DOH staff will contact you to provide appointment time and location. If you are unable to send the request form, please call 941-861-2941. When leaving a voicemail, please include your name and a return phone number.

The DOH form, as well as additional information related to COVID-19, can be found on the district website here and select “COVID-19 Testing Site Info.”

DOH Testing Locations identified on the form remain the same, but hours of operation have been updated to the following:

North Port: 8:30 AM to 1:30 PM, Monday C Friday

Osprey: 8:30 AM to 1:30 PM, Monday C Friday

Ringling: 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Monday C Friday

