A cold front is on the way

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure will glide over Atlantic waters today and twist our winds to the southwest as a cold front advances from the northwest.

The deepest energy that is associated with the front will develop in the deep South and lift up toward New England, far enough away from us to keep impacts minimal.

What you will notice is an increase in humidity as the day goes on and a rapid increase in overnight cloud cover. The chances of rain with this front is small, and would likely be focused in the early morning hours of Friday. There could be a brief passing shower overnight, after 1 a.m.

The other small impact of the front will be some slightly drier air filtering in on Saturday as the front washes out over us.

The drier air does not last as winds again shift south over the weekend and moisten the atmosphere. An isolated shower is not out of the question as temperatures climb to the lower 80s.

The best chance for a shower will come on Monday as a stronger cold front will approach. However, even if the front has more of a punch, it will still only be a marginal chance for significant showers. Once the front passes some breezy and slightly cooler air will arrive for Tuesday. Expect high temperatures near 70.

