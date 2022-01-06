Two SCAT drivers test positive for COVID-19

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health confirms two positive COVID-19 test results for Sarasota County Area Transit drivers on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

Here are the two routes that were operated by the affected drivers:

Thursday, Dec. 30 – Route 1 from 5:25 a.m. to noon

Friday, Dec. 31 – Route 1 from 5:25 a.m. to noon

Monday, Jan. 3 – Route 6 from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 4 – Route 6 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

DOH-Sarasota is recommending anyone who rode these routes on the dates listed to monitor themselves for possible COVID-19 symptoms.

If a passenger suspects they have been exposed or feels symptoms of COVID-19 they are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider, DOH-Sarasota or visit one of the free testing sites:

5400 Bradenton Road, Sarasota.

Robert L. Taylor Center, 1845 34th St., Sarasota.

Ed Smith Stadium parking lot, 2700 12th St., Sarasota

Dallas White Park, 5900 Greenwood Ave., North Port.

Due to a federal mandate, all riders are required to wear masks. If someone has COVID-19 symptoms, please do not use SCAT services.

The buses are sanitized nightly.

