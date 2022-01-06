Two SCAT drivers test positive for COVID-19
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health confirms two positive COVID-19 test results for Sarasota County Area Transit drivers on Wednesday, Jan. 6.
Here are the two routes that were operated by the affected drivers:
- Thursday, Dec. 30 – Route 1 from 5:25 a.m. to noon
- Friday, Dec. 31 – Route 1 from 5:25 a.m. to noon
- Monday, Jan. 3 – Route 6 from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- Tuesday, Jan. 4 – Route 6 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.
DOH-Sarasota is recommending anyone who rode these routes on the dates listed to monitor themselves for possible COVID-19 symptoms.
If a passenger suspects they have been exposed or feels symptoms of COVID-19 they are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider, DOH-Sarasota or visit one of the free testing sites:
- 5400 Bradenton Road, Sarasota.
- Robert L. Taylor Center, 1845 34th St., Sarasota.
- Ed Smith Stadium parking lot, 2700 12th St., Sarasota
- Dallas White Park, 5900 Greenwood Ave., North Port.
Due to a federal mandate, all riders are required to wear masks. If someone has COVID-19 symptoms, please do not use SCAT services.
The buses are sanitized nightly.
