Warming up through the work week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a chilly start Tuesday morning temperatures warmed up quickly into the mid 70′s for everyone and turned out to be a really nice afternoon. Wednesday morning look for mostly fair skies to start the day and it will be warmer with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s near the beaches.

Wednesday should be really nice with mostly sunny skies and only a few clouds moving through occasionally. Highs will be around 75 at the beach and upper 70s away from the water. Winds out of the NE at 5-10 mph switching around to the NNW at 5-10 during the afternoon.

Average high for Jan. 5th 73 degrees (WWSB)

Thursday we will see a mild start with temperatures in the low 60s and quickly warm into the mid 70s by mid afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Thursday night a weak cold front begins to move in and brings a small chance for a few passing showers overnight on Thursday through early Friday. The rain chance stands at 30% as the front fades away as it gets closer on Friday morning.

Friday we will see a mixture of sun and clouds as the front will still be waffling around the SW coast of Florida. The high on Friday will be around 75 degrees with only a 20% chance for a passing shower or two.

The weekend looks good and warm with a high of 78 on Saturday and 80 on Sunday under partly cloudy skies.

