Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Warming up through the work week

Weak cold front early Friday
Skies were clear in Sarasota for this evening's sunset
Skies were clear in Sarasota for this evening's sunset(Norm Schimmel | WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a chilly start Tuesday morning temperatures warmed up quickly into the mid 70′s for everyone and turned out to be a really nice afternoon. Wednesday morning look for mostly fair skies to start the day and it will be warmer with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s near the beaches.

Wednesday should be really nice with mostly sunny skies and only a few clouds moving through occasionally. Highs will be around 75 at the beach and upper 70s away from the water. Winds out of the NE at 5-10 mph switching around to the NNW at 5-10 during the afternoon.

Average high for Jan. 5th 73 degrees
Average high for Jan. 5th 73 degrees(WWSB)

Thursday we will see a mild start with temperatures in the low 60s and quickly warm into the mid 70s by mid afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Thursday night a weak cold front begins to move in and brings a small chance for a few passing showers overnight on Thursday through early Friday. The rain chance stands at 30% as the front fades away as it gets closer on Friday morning.

Friday we will see a mixture of sun and clouds as the front will still be waffling around the SW coast of Florida. The high on Friday will be around 75 degrees with only a 20% chance for a passing shower or two.

The weekend looks good and warm with a high of 78 on Saturday and 80 on Sunday under partly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WWSB ABC7 News First Alert Weather 6 p.m. 1/4/2022
WWSB ABC7 News First Alert Weather 6 p.m. 1/4/2022

Most Read

Latoya Johnson
Woman arrested in New Year’s Eve shooting on Main Street
Dylan Perez and Shiann Skidmore
Road rage leads to gunfire, two arrests in Port Charlotte
Frank Giannotti of Sarasota got this video of a bobcat visiting his backyard.
Caught on Camera: Bobcat roams Gulf Gate neighborhood
srq
Flight delays reported at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport
A set of dentures were found in the sands of Nokomis Beach.
Shark tooth hunter discovers a set of dentures

Latest News

WWSB ABC7 News First Alert Weather 6 p.m. 1/4/2022
WWSB ABC7 News First Alert Weather 6 p.m. 1/4/2022
John Scalzi's Tuesday forecast
Cold morning start will become an afternoon warm-up for the Suncoast
11wx
First Alert Weather - 11pm February 3, 2021
Crepuscular rays coming through the low clouds on Monday
Jackets required for Tuesday morning