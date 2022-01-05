University of Florida president to resign in 2023

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) - University of Florida President Kent Fuchs has announced that 2022 will be his final year in office.

The 67-year-old scholar made the announcement in a video address released Wednesday, saying he plans to return to the classroom to teach electrical and computer engineering after his replacement is chosen, which he expects will be in 2023.

Since taking office in 2015, Fuchs has raised UF’s profile as one of the nation’s top public universities. But the last few months have been marked by controversy as his administration barred three professors from testifying in court against Florida’s new election law.

