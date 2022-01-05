Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
North Port man arrested for alleged hit-and-run

Jason A. Pierce
Jason A. Pierce(CCSO)
By Sun Newspapers
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A North Port driver was arrested Monday after allegedly hitting another vehicle and then leaving the scene of the crash, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies say Jason A. Pierce, 39, hit a white Jeep as it came out of a parking lot on Peachland Boulevard in Port Charlotte.

According to our coverage partners at the North Port Sun, the Jeep driver told deputies that she spoke with the other driver and asked him if he was intoxicated.

“(The driver) lifted both of his arms and hands as if he did not know,” the arrest report said. According to the report, the complainant said that Pierce then began to drive away from the scene slowly and “did a lap around the block.”

A car matching the description was found at a nearby apartment complex.

The driver of the Jeep positively identified Pierce as the driver of the car that hit her, the report said.

The arrest report also reported that there was visible damage to Pierce’s vehicle that were “consistent” with the reports of the collision; there were also signs of white paint on the green vehicle’s passenger side fender.

Pierce was charged with one count each of leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage and knowingly driving while license is suspended or revoked.

