Multiple injured after 5-vehicle crash in Manatee County

(Live 5/File)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Four people have been injured, one critically, after a five-vehicle crash in Manatee County.

The crash happened on Tuesday around 3:40 p.m. at Cortez Road West and 101st Street West.

A Subaru driven by a 35-year-old Bradenton man was traveling east on State Road 684 in the left turn lane approaching the intersection of 101st Street West.

A Ford driven by a 20-year-old Bradenton Beach man was traveling west on State Road 684 in the right lane, with a Toyota driven by a 75-year-old Bradenton man was driving behind it.

The 35-year-old man attempted to make a left turn to go north on 101st Street West, entering the path of the 20-year-old man’s Ford. This caused the Ford to collide with the Subaru’s front. The 75-year-old man tried avoiding the accident and steered left, colliding with a raised concrete barrier.

After hitting that barrier, the Toyota kept going, crossing the eastbound lanes of State Road 684 and onto the south shoulder. This is where it collided with two parked vehicles in a parking lot.

The 75-year-old man has suffered critical injuries due to the crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 20-year-old Bradenton Beach man has serious injuries, while his passenger, a 21-year-old Bradenton man, suffered minor injuries. The 35-year-old Bradenton man also suffered serious injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate this crash.

