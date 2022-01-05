Mild and calm weather for the Suncoast today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A couple of nearly picture-perfect days are in the forecast for the Suncoast. High temperatures will hover in the mid-70s with mostly sunny skies and low humidity.

The only day-to-day change will be a very minor warm-up of a degree or so each day. Today’s high will be 74 and Friday’s high will be 76. The second front of the week will be arriving on Friday and will wash out over Central Florida before any really cold air can move in. We might see some slightly drier air filter in by Saturday as the front dissipates.

Over the weekend the temperatures will rise to nearly 10 degrees above normal. This will take us to a high of 80 by Sunday and humidity will rise as winds shift to the southwest.

The wind will shift in response to the next approaching front. That front will move in late Sunday night or early Monday morning and shift winds again to the north. When that happens, another shot of cooler air will move in. Highs by Tuesday may be held to the upper 60s.

