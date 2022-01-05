Manatee County distribute all COVID tests at three libraries; two more sites to open at noon

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - After announcing it would distribute at-home COVID-19 tests Wednesday, Manatee County has given out all of its tests at three of its five library locations.

Every available COVID-19 test kit has been distributed at the Braden River, Palmetto, and South Manatee libraries.

The rapid COVID-19 test kits will also be available at the downtown Central, Island and Rocky Bluff branches open at noon. But they estimate the tests will be distributed quickly. Distribution is limited to four kits per person.

The county suggests people take a self-test before joining indoor gatherings with others who are not in their household.

A positive result means that the test detected the virus, and you are very likely to have an infection and should stay home or isolate for 10 days, wear a mask if you could have contact with others, and avoid indoor gatherings to reduce the risk of spreading disease to someone else.

A negative result means that the test did not detect the virus and you may not have an infection, but it does not rule out infection. Repeating the test within a few days, with at least 24 hours between tests, will increase the confidence that you are not infected.

