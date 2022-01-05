Local legislators vote to not go forward with Siesta Key incorporation

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Local legislators have voted to not go forward with the Siesta Key incorporation.

This group of legislators voted on Tuesday night to not send the bill to the Florida State Legislature. That vote was 3-3; they needed a majority for it to move forward.

The meeting started at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Lots of Siesta Key residents said they would like to form their own government. They have been frustrated with the relationship with Sarasota County, saying the county has their own interests in mind. That includes approval of high-density hotels.

Many Siesta Key residents said they want to have a greater say in the decisions impacting their island.

Unfortunately, with Tuesday night’s vote, this bill will not move forward. State Sen. Joe Gruters, State Rep. Fiona McFarland, and Rep. Michele Rayner voted yes. Rep. Will Robinson, Rep. Tommy Gregory, and Rep. James Buchanan voted no.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.