Laundrie parents ask court for return of son’s belongings

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The attorney for the parents of Brian Laundrie was in court Wednesday, asking that the items found near his body be returned to the family.

His parents are also asking for control of the $20,000 in Brian’s Bank of America account.

Laundrie’s body was found Oct. 20 inside the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port, after an intense manhunt.

The fiancée of Gabby Petito and the only person of interest in her death, Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Sarasota County medical examiner.

Petito vanished in September during a cross-country road trip with Laundrie. Her body was eventually found in a remote area of Wyoming. A coroner there determined she had been strangled.

Since then, several items found near Laundrie’s body, including a notebook, have been held by police and the FBI. On Wednesday, the judge heard the motion and ordered another hearing to be scheduled in about 90 days.

