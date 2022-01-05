Advertise With Us
Iowa man and Minnesota son plead guilty in Capitol riot case

An Iowa man and his Minnesota son have pleaded guilty to a charge of civil disorder related to...
An Iowa man and his Minnesota son have pleaded guilty to a charge of civil disorder related to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, admitting that they entered the building through a broken window and pushed through a police line once inside.(Source: Gray News)
By DAVID PITT
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man and his Minnesota son have pleaded guilty to a charge of civil disorder related to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, admitting that they entered the building through a broken window and pushed through a police line once inside.

Both 51-year-old Daryl Johnson, of St. Ansgar, Iowa, and 26-year-old Daniel Johnson, of Austin, Minnesota, made social media posts noting their participation in the insurrection.

They admitted guilt in a video hearing Tuesday.

They’re likely to get up to six months in prison at their April 12 sentencing.

They agreed to pay restitution of $2,000 each to help defray the $1.5 million in damage to the Capitol.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

