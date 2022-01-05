Inmate at Sarasota County Correctional Facility dies after being taken to the hospital

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - An inmate at the Sarasota County Correctional Facility has died after being taken to the hospital, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Ray Edington, 66, was in the custody of the correctional facility since October of 2021 for a violation of probation. On Thursday, Dec. 30, Edington was taken to the hospital for a series of medical issues, according to the sheriff’s office.

On the morning of Friday, Dec. 31, the sheriff’s office was notified by Sarasota Memorial Hospital that Edington had died.

Based on Edington’s medical history, detectives believe he might have died from a medical-related illness. However, an official cause of death will come from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

There was a delay in the release of this death because detectives had a difficult time finding and notifying Edington’s next of kin.

