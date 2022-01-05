Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
FWC to host public input session on limited goliath grouper harvesting

In this undated photo provided by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is a...
In this undated photo provided by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is a goliath grouper. Florida is lifting its three-decade ban on catching and killing goliath groupers after wildlife officials argued their numbers have rebounded. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission approved on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, a proposal to allow recreational harvest of 200 goliaths per year from March to May. (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission via AP)(Associated Press)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is asking for input on a proposal that would allow limited and highly regulated harvest of goliath grouper in Florida state waters.

The harvest would allow anglers a lottery draw, while enacting area and seasonal closures, size and gear restrictions, and post-harvest requirements. The regulations would allow users additional access to this species and provide researchers with needed biological data, while allowing the population to continue to rebuild and excluding harvest from areas of heavy ecotourism.

Based on Commissioner direction at the October 2021 Commission Meeting, updates to the draft proposal have been incorporated, including new proposed rules to reduce impacts.

There are two opportunities to share input by attending an online workshops. They are scheduled:

  • Tuesday, Jan. 11, 6 p.m.
  • Thursday, Jan. 13, noon

Learn more about goliath grouper here.

If you can’t attend a workshop, visit MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments to submit comments. A recorded presentation will also be posted on this page in the future.

