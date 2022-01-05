FWC to host public input session on limited goliath grouper harvesting

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is asking for input on a proposal that would allow limited and highly regulated harvest of goliath grouper in Florida state waters.

The harvest would allow anglers a lottery draw, while enacting area and seasonal closures, size and gear restrictions, and post-harvest requirements. The regulations would allow users additional access to this species and provide researchers with needed biological data, while allowing the population to continue to rebuild and excluding harvest from areas of heavy ecotourism.

Based on Commissioner direction at the October 2021 Commission Meeting, updates to the draft proposal have been incorporated, including new proposed rules to reduce impacts.

There are two opportunities to share input by attending an online workshops. They are scheduled:

Tuesday, Jan. 11, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 13, noon

Learn more about goliath grouper here.

If you can’t attend a workshop, visit MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments to submit comments. A recorded presentation will also be posted on this page in the future.

