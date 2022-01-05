Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Father fatally shot carrying daughter’s birthday cake into Chuck E. Cheese

Calogero Duenes, 24, died after he was shot multiple times outside a Chuck E. Cheese in Texas....
Calogero Duenes, 24, died after he was shot multiple times outside a Chuck E. Cheese in Texas. He is survived by his wife and two daughters, ages 3 and 6.(Source: GoFundMe)
By KPRC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:41 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUMBLE, Texas (KPRC) - The wife of a Texas father says he was gunned down in the parking lot of a Chuck E. Cheese while celebrating his daughter’s sixth birthday.

Calogero Duenes, 24, and his family had just arrived to celebrate his daughter’s sixth birthday Friday at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in Humble, Texas, according to Duenes’ wife, Amber Uresti.

Reports indicate Duenes was walking outside of the business when he got into an argument with another man. Nearby officers say they heard gunshots, and when they arrived on scene, they found Duenes suffering from multiple bullet wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Uresti says her husband was shot while holding his daughter’s birthday cake.

“It’s a tragedy. I really can’t wrap my head around it. Like, I’m hurt. I can’t understand how someone can do that to someone that’s holding a cake,” Uresti said. “We just went to go celebrate my daughter’s sixth birthday. I mean, that’s all he was tasked with. That’s all he had on him was a cake.”

Uresti says she and Duenes had been together since they were teenagers. He leaves behind not only his 6-year-old daughter but also a 3-year-old daughter.

“My husband passed without me, without anybody to hold his hand, to comfort him. I want justice. I want justice for my children, for Calogero,” Uresti said.

Police say the suspected shooter fled the scene before they arrived. He was reportedly driving a burgundy Ford. The investigation is ongoing.

Duenes will be taken back to his hometown of Corpus Christi to be buried. His funeral will be held Monday.

A GoFundMe set up to help his family with expenses has raised more than $14,500.

Copyright 2022 KPRC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latoya Johnson
Woman arrested in New Year’s Eve shooting on Main Street
Frank Giannotti of Sarasota got this video of a bobcat visiting his backyard.
Caught on Camera: Bobcat roams Gulf Gate neighborhood
Inmate at Sarasota County Correctional Facility dies after being taken to the hospital
Siesta Key Town Hall discussion on incorporation.
Local legislators vote to not go forward with Siesta Key incorporation
Four injured after 5-vehicle crash in Manatee County

Latest News

John Scalzi's Wednesday forecast.
Mild and calm weather for the Suncoast today
FILE - Keith Plessy and Phoebe Ferguson, descendants of the principals in the Plessy V....
Louisiana governor to pardon Plessy, of ‘separate but equal’ ruling
The department has made major changes to the way it gathers and shares intelligence, increased...
Capitol Police 'stronger and better prepared' than before Jan. 6 attack, chief says
Health experts say kids are better off in a classroom with their peers, as long as it's done...
Back to school battle brewing as kids' COVID-19 cases rise
Arianna Delane, the 4-year-old niece of George Floyd, was hit by a bullet when someone fired...
George Floyd’s niece wounded in New Year’s Day shooting