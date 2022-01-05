Discovering the Suncoast - The Celery Fields of Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It seemed like a great idea 100 years ago – Drain the swamp and grow crops. But at this site known as the Celery Fields in Sarasota, fooling Mother Nature came with major consequences. Flooding in Philippi Creek led to pollution flowing into Sarasota Bay. Now Sarasota County and the Audubon Society have turned the area into a major destination for birds and bird watchers!

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send me an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.