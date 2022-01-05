Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Discovering the Suncoast - The Celery Fields of Sarasota

The Celery Fields became an environmental disaster for the Suncoast
By Mike Modrick
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:52 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It seemed like a great idea 100 years ago – Drain the swamp and grow crops. But at this site known as the Celery Fields in Sarasota, fooling Mother Nature came with major consequences. Flooding in Philippi Creek led to pollution flowing into Sarasota Bay. Now Sarasota County and the Audubon Society have turned the area into a major destination for birds and bird watchers!

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send me an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four injured after 5-vehicle crash in Manatee County
Inmate at Sarasota County Correctional Facility dies after being taken to the hospital
Siesta Key Town Hall discussion on incorporation.
Local legislators vote to not go forward with Siesta Key incorporation
Latoya Johnson
Woman arrested in New Year’s Eve shooting on Main Street
Frank Giannotti of Sarasota got this video of a bobcat visiting his backyard.
Caught on Camera: Bobcat roams Gulf Gate neighborhood

Latest News

You can track Santa's journey beginning at 4 p.m. EST.
Santa in the Suncoast: Check out our Santa Tracker courtesy of Sarasota Memorial Healthcare
Operation Santa Surprise 2021 made some dreams come true in North Port.
North Port Police hand out Christmas cheer instead of citations
sarasota selby gardens
Selby Gardens puts on their nationally recognized light display
Circus
Discovering the Suncoast - The Circus on the Ranch