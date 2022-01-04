Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Virtual inauguration after new St. Petersburg mayor gets COVID

Ken Welch speaks to supporters Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 in St. Petersburg, Fla. A ball planned for...
Ken Welch speaks to supporters Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 in St. Petersburg, Fla. A ball planned for Welch, the first Black mayor of St. Petersburg has been canceled, Thursday, Dec. 2, amid concerns its circus theme was inappropriate in the once-segregated city. (Martha Asencio-Rhine/Tampa Bay Times via AP, File)(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:43 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The incoming mayor of a major Florida city will take office in a virtual inauguration ceremony after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday, officials said.

Ken Welch was scheduled to be sworn in Thursday on the steps of City Hall as St. Petersburg’s first Black mayor, but that ceremony has been canceled to follow quarantine guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a news release.

Welch, 57, was vaccinated early last year and received a booster in November, officials said. He first tested positive for COVID-19 Monday morning using a home kit. A PCR test later in the day was also positive.

“Let this serve as a reminder to all of us to get vaccinated and follow CDC guidelines to minimize the spread of COVID-19,” Welch said in a statement. “While this is disappointing, I am incredibly thankful that my current symptoms are not serious, and I keep in my thoughts and prayers all the families who have lost so much more to this pandemic.”

Welch said he will work from home until he is cleared from isolation. He expects to begin working from City Hall next Monday.

Welch is replacing Mayor Rick Kriseman, who is leaving office because of term limits.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latoya Johnson
Woman arrested in New Year’s Eve shooting on Main Street
Dylan Perez and Shiann Skidmore
Road rage leads to gunfire, two arrests in Port Charlotte
FILE — Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally...
Trump, Ivanka, Don Jr subpoenaed by NY attorney general
srq
Flight delays reported at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport
Frank Giannotti of Sarasota got this video of a bobcat visiting his backyard.
Caught on Camera: Bobcat roams Gulf Gate neighborhood

Latest News

John Scalzi's Tuesday forecast
Cold morning start will become an afternoon warm-up for the Suncoast
holmes
Elizabeth Holmes found guilty of fraud
ABC7 News at 11pm - January 3, 2022
ABC7 News at 7pm - January 3, 2022