Tensions erupt at DeSantis press conference, man led out in handcuffs

Ben Frazier demanded to speak with the governor at a press conference in Jacksonville.
Ben Frazier demanded to speak with the governor at a press conference in Jacksonville.(Florida Channel)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WWSB) - Tensions erupted in the moments before a scheduled news conference with Gov. Ron DeSantis that led to one man being led out in handcuffs.

DeSantis was scheduled to speak at the Florida Department of Health around 10:15 a.m. but also inside the building were members of Northside Coalition of Jacksonville, a community organization. According to the organization’s website identifies itself as a group that promotes social, racial and economic injustice.

When press aides from DeSantis’ office asked them to leave, they refused. “We aren’t going anywhere. Is the governor afraid to meet with the people?” Ben Frazier, of the coalition, asked an aide. When the aide said the news conference would not go forward with members of the coalition in the room, they were told they would be charge with trespassing.

When Frazier refused to leave, Jacksonville Police moved in and handcuffed Frazier and led him from the building and drove him away in a Duvall County Sheriff’s office vehicle.

The news conference began shortly after the coalition members were removed..

