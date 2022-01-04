Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Teacher arrested for allegedly giving teen COVID-19 vaccine

By WCBS Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 12:02 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - A New York biology teacher was arrested for allegedly administering a COVID-19 vaccine to a teenager in her living room.

Laura Parker Russo, a 54-year-old biology teacher with no medical qualifications, was arrested at her Sea Cliff, New York, home for allegedly inoculating a 17-year-old boy without parental permission. After allegedly receiving the dose, the teen went home and told his mother.

Police say the mother alerted them to the situation, and an investigation unfolded on New Year’s Day. It’s unclear if the teen was monitored post-shot, how Russo obtained the vaccine and which brand it was.

Neighbors expressed concern over the incident.

“It would send panic to the public if there are people out there giving false vaccinations,” neighbor Peter Mandzych said.

The Herricks School District superintendent says Russo has been removed from the classroom and reassigned, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Dr. Audie Liametz, vice chair of the emergency department at NYU Langone, explains that a vial could be COVID counterfeit. One needs consent, patient history to allergies and medical knowledge of handling and procedure.

“You have to draw up the medication into a sterile syringe with a needle and expel some of the air, and then, you have to give the injection properly,” he said.

Russo is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 21.

Copyright 2022 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latoya Johnson
Woman arrested in New Year’s Eve shooting on Main Street
Dylan Perez and Shiann Skidmore
Road rage leads to gunfire, two arrests in Port Charlotte
FILE — Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally...
Trump, Ivanka, Don Jr subpoenaed by NY attorney general
srq
Flight delays reported at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport
Frank Giannotti of Sarasota got this video of a bobcat visiting his backyard.
Caught on Camera: Bobcat roams Gulf Gate neighborhood

Latest News

John Scalzi's Tuesday forecast
Cold morning start will become an afternoon warm-up for the Suncoast
U.S. Capitol Police officers try to hold back rioters on the West Frontof the U.S. Capitol on...
Insurrection prompts year of change for US Capitol Police
Robots are filling in for staff at a California hotel.
Robots filling in for staff at California hotel
Prince Andrew's legal team wants sexual assault lawsuit dropped
Ken Welch speaks to supporters Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 in St. Petersburg, Fla. A ball planned for...
Virtual inauguration after new St. Petersburg mayor gets COVID