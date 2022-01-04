Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Several teen girls rescued, 30 arrested in multi-month U.S. Marshals operation

Several missing teen girls were rescued and 30 people were arrested during a fall operation led...
Several missing teen girls were rescued and 30 people were arrested during a fall operation led by the U.S. Marshals Service.(Source: Gray News)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (Gray News) – Several missing teen girls were rescued and 30 people were arrested during a fall operation led by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Operation Boo Dat 2021 took place in the New Orleans area from mid-October to Dec. 24.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, among the 30 people arrested were 17 for felony sex offender registration violations.

The missing teens ranged in ages from 14 to 16 and were found living in various motels and residences where alleged criminal activity was taking place.

Officials said they were found with or had been with adult men. It is believed the teens are victims of sex trafficking.

Agents arrested Lorenzo Oliver on a felony warrant from the New Orleans Police Department related to an alleged rape of a 12-year-old. Oliver was convicted in 2015 of attempted forcible rape and sexual battery.

Other sex offenders were arrested for offenses ranging from aggravated sexual assault to leaving the country without reporting it or using a false name in a homeless shelter. Some were arrested for failing to register as a sex offender.

More than 100 sex offender compliance checks were performed over the course of the two-month operation.

