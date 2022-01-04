Advertise With Us
Sarasota police warn of hours-long wait times at COVID-19 testing site

Tweet from Sarasota Police Department
By Rebecca Vargas
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department has officers out directing traffic at the former Sarasota Kennel Club, according to the department’s Twitter page.

Officers are guiding drivers lining up to get tested for COVID-19, at the site at 5400 Old Bradenton Road.

Just before 11 a.m., Tuesday, the department posted that wait times were as long as four hours, once drivers enter the parking lot. Police are recommending that people who need to get tested should consider the Ed Smith Stadium and Robert L. Taylor Community Complex testing sites.

