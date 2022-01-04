Manatee County to give away 7,500 at-home COVID-19 testing kits

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County will give away 7,500 at-home COVID-19 testing kits on a first-come, first-served basis at all Manatee County libraries on Wednesday, Jan 5.

Four test kits per person will be available at the front desk area of each library.

The rapid COVID-19 test kits — which have been provided by the Florida Department of Health — will be available at all branches when they open. Palmetto and South Manatee branches open at 9 a.m. The Braden River Branch opens at 10 a.m. The Downtown Central, Island and Rocky Bluff branches open at noon.

“Manatee County is working hard to make sure all residents have access to COVID-19 tests,” said Manatee County Public Safety Director Jacob Saur. “I want to remind everyone that the best way to continue to protect yourself from COVID-19 is by getting vaccinated and wearing a mask when you’re unable to social distance.”

The county suggests people take a self-test before joining indoor gatherings with others who are not in their household.

A positive result means that the test detected the virus, and you are very likely to have an infection and should stay home or isolate for 10 days, wear a mask if you could have contact with others, and avoid indoor gatherings to reduce the risk of spreading disease to someone else.

A negative result means that the test did not detect the virus and you may not have an infection, but it does not rule out infection. Repeating the test within a few days, with at least 24 hours between tests, will increase the confidence that you are not infected.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.