Jackets required for Tuesday morning

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It will be chilly to start the day on Tuesday with a low in the upper 40s to low 50s for most everyone. With a bit of a breeze coming out of the NE at 10-15 mph it will feel even cooler for that morning walk or bike ride.

Skies should be mostly sunny by the afternoon as some dry air continues to funnel in from the NNE at 10-15 mph subsiding somewhat by the mid afternoon. Look for a high right around 70 degrees which is just a couple of degrees below average.

Wednesday morning not nearly as cool with temperatures falling into the upper 50s, which will be some 10 degrees warmer than the previous night. We will see mostly sunny skies and a high into the mid 70s. Should be a really nice day.

On Thursday a nor’easter will be developing and the trailing cold front will move through our area late Thursday through early Friday. Expect to see a few more clouds on Thursday with partly cloudy skies and still mild with a high in the mid 70s.

The front will move through on Friday cooling things off just a little with highs still around 70 on Friday and lows in the mid 50s on Saturday. The rain chance overnight on Thursday night through Friday is at 30%.

Saturday should be really nice with mostly sunny skies and mild to warm weather. The high on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 70s and then in the low 80s on Sunday. We will see partly cloudy skies on Sunday.

