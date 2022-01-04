Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Fort Lauderdale hospital’s maternity ward closed due to COVID-19

(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - Officials say a South Florida hospital has temporarily closed its maternity ward due to staff-shortages related to recent outbreaks of COVID-19.

Mothers-to-be who had planned on giving birth at Holy Cross Health in Fort Lauderdale will have to find another option. Holy Cross spokeswoman Christine Walker says the temporary shutdown of the labor and delivery unit is best for patient safety.

The hospital’s neonatal intensive care and post-partum units remain open. Nearby hospitals are taking on patients from Holy Cross. The announcement comes as Florida continues to shatter daily records for new COVID cases, which are most likely fueled by the omicron variant.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

