Cold morning start will become an afternoon warm-up for the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Yesterday’s cold front has introduced a cooler air mass to the Suncoast that dropped the morning temperatures by 25 degrees this morning. But that cold blast will not last long.

Yesterday, the afternoon high was only in the 60s. But today the air will modify and climb to a near-normal high of 74. Additionally, the mostly sunny skies and low humidity should make most folks view the afternoon weather as nearly perfect. If you still prefer warmer weather, then just wait a few days as our high temperatures will climb a degree or two each day before the next front moves in.

The next front will bring a chance for showers on Thursday night into Friday morning before skies clear and sunshine returns. But the next front will be a cool one and temperatures by the weekend will climb to near 80.

