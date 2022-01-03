Snow in Okaloosa County, Fla. as Suncoast stays warm

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Snow in Florida is relatively rare, but Okaloosa County and a few other places in the panhandle saw snow falling overnight.

Video captured by a deputy shows thick flakes falling from the sky.

“Well how’s this for a temperature change? From 75 degrees at 3 in the afternoon to snow at 3 a.m. captured during patrol in the Lowe’s parking lot on Beal by B-Shift Central!” the department wrote on its Facebook.

Thankfully in the Suncoast is expected to hit the 70s today.

