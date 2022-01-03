SCAT driver tests positive for COVID-19

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota County Area Transit driver has tested positive for COVID-19, the health department said.

SCAT officials have identified the following routes that were operated by the affected driver:

Tuesday, Dec. 28 – Route 2 (Downtown/Airport/UTC Mall) from 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 31 – Route 99 (Downtown/U.S. 41/Airport/Bradenton) from 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The health department recommends anyone who rode these routes on the dates listed to monitor themselves for possible COVID-19 symptoms.

If a passenger suspects they have been exposed or feels symptoms of COVID-19 they are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider, DOH-Sarasota or visit one of the free testing sites located at:

5400 Bradenton Road, Sarasota.

Robert L. Taylor Center, 1845 34th St., Sarasota.

Ed Smith Stadium parking lot, 2700 12th St., Sarasota

Dallas White Park, 5900 Greenwood Ave., North Port.

Due to a federal mandate, all riders are required to wear masks. If someone has COVID-19 symptoms, please do not use SCAT services.

In accordance with operational procedures, SCAT buses are thoroughly sanitized each night.

SCAT bus operators have been provided face masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and operational changes.

For more information call the Sarasota County Contact Center at (941) 861-5000, or visit scgov.net or floridahealthcovid19.gov.

