Road rage leads to gunfire, two arrests in Port Charlotte

Dylan Perez and Shiann Skidmore
Dylan Perez and Shiann Skidmore(CCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people are in jail after a New Year’s Day road rage incident in Port Charlotte that deputies say led to gunshots.

According the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Dylan L. Perez, 24, and Shiann M. Skidmore, 27, were driving southbound on U.S. 41 near Gardner Boulevard when the male driver of the vehicle in front of them “brake-checked,” forcing them to brake their car in order to avoid a collision. Three children were in the back seat of the couple’s car.

Apparently angered, Perez and Skidmore followed the vehicle to the man’s Port Charlotte home.

Once at the home, deputies say Dylan exited the vehicle and verbally confronted the man, while Skidmore moved to the driver’s seat and tried to hit the man with her vehicle, then accelerated and rammed the rear of the other vehicle, which was still occupied by the man’s wife.

The impact moved the parked vehicle forward approximately four feet and caused moderate damage, deputies said.

After the collision, the man displayed a firearm and discharged three rounds into the ground as self-defense warning shots.

The parties continued their heated argument until deputies arrived.

Perez was arrested after trying to leave the scene in his vehicle. Skidmore was arrested when she jumped on a deputy’s back while trying to arrest Perez, the sheriff’s office said.

Perez was charged with resisting an officer w/o violence. Skidmore was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and three counts of child neglect.

