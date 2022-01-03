Plane loses power, lands in DeSoto orange grove

ARCADIA Fla. (WWSB) - A pilot and his passenger survived a forced landing New Year’s Day in an orange grove in Arcadia, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said.

The pilot told deputies he had departed from Spring Hill in his Mooney M20 four-seat aircraft and was heading to Arcadia to refuel when the engine lost power on final approach.

The pilot, identified as Gregory Taylor, decided against landing on a roadway because of traffic traffic, and chose the orange grove as his emergency landing site.

No injured were reported.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.