Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Plane loses power, lands in DeSoto orange grove

This Mooney M20 lost power on final approach Saturday in Arcadia.
This Mooney M20 lost power on final approach Saturday in Arcadia.(DeSoto County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARCADIA Fla. (WWSB) - A pilot and his passenger survived a forced landing New Year’s Day in an orange grove in Arcadia, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said.

The pilot told deputies he had departed from Spring Hill in his Mooney M20 four-seat aircraft and was heading to Arcadia to refuel when the engine lost power on final approach.

The pilot, identified as Gregory Taylor, decided against landing on a roadway because of traffic traffic, and chose the orange grove as his emergency landing site.

No injured were reported.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota Police report a man was shot in Downtown Sarasota just hours after the new year started.
New Year’s Day shooting critically injures man
graphic
One last warm and humid day
Cold front arrive after midnight with a line of showers and a few thunderstorms.
The first cold front of 2022 for the Suncoast comes in tonight
Memorial for Matthew Ryan Powers vandalized
Boat Fire Rescue 1_2
Two men rescued from boat fire outside Fort Myers

Latest News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) walks on the field during an NFL football...
Brown walks away from Bucs; Brady rallies team past Jets
Dylan Perez and Shiann Skidmore
Road rage leads to gunfire, two arrests in Port Charlotte
srq
Flight delays reported at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport
Latoya Johnson
Woman arrested in New Year’s Eve shooting on Main Street